Somaliland:Ministry of Energy & Minerals Signs Second Speculative 2-D Seismic Acquisition Contract with BGP Inc

Hon Jama Mahmud Egal, the minister of energy and mineral resources on Sunday signed Mr. Li Weiping the vice general manager of BGP east Africa signed a speculative 2-D seismic acquisition contract at a ceremony which took place at the ministry of Energy and minerals headquarters and which now paves the way for BGP INC to explore petroleum in an area covering 700km, located in Sahil and Sanaag regions,Somaliland.

Mr. Said Ahmed Jibril, the director general said, “The Ministry of Energy and Minerals of the Republic of Somaliland is pleased to announce today(Sunday) that it has signed a speculative 2-D seismic acquisition contract with BGP Inc., the agreement paves the way for exploration for block SL-9 and SL-12 which is owned by RAKGAS, BGP had previously completed the seismic acquisition covered 2500km area out of 3000km designated in several regions in the country.

Hon Jama Mahmud Egal, the minister of energy and mineral resources, “The Ministry of Energy and Minerals of the Republic of Somaliland is pleased to announce today that it has signed a speculative 2-D seismic acquisition contract with BGP Inc., that will be conducted in block SL-9 and SL-12 which are located in Sahil and Sanaag regions, funded by RAKGAS.

The Energy Minister added, this seismic acquisition program will be a major step forward for Somaliland towards developing its hydrocarbon resources. The seismic operations will be managed and overseen by the Ministry. It will be a Ministry run project and shall be a follow up to the one previously conducted in offshore blocks namely SL10,SL13,SL6 iyo SL7A which are located in Togdheer,Hawd,Saraar, Maroodi Jeh and Daamreer regions. I hope the local communities we will cooperate with the ministry of energy and minerals and do our best in achieving this.