Somaliland:Ministry of Agricultural Development to Cultivate 9,000 Farms during the Rainy Season

By Goth Mohamed Goth

Hon Ahmed Mumin Saed, Minister of Agriculture, on Sunday announced that the Ministry in the course of this week will cultivate 9,000 farms (nine thousand households), and each household will be allocated three hours.

The Farmers who will benefit from this scheme are those recovering from drought and other hardship, and which shall be paid for by monies from the national drought recovery fund.

The Minister of Agriculture speaking to reporters said, “The Ministry of Agricultural will during the rainy seasons cultivate 9,000 farms (nine thousand households), and every family will be allocated 3 hours, in total 27,000 (seven-and-a-half thousand) hours, in all regions in the country.

“The Ministry of Agriculture Development will commence these activities on the 10th of April 2018 in the western regions which include Maroodi Jeex, Togdheer, Sahil, Awdal, Gabiley, Hawd and in Daadmadheed regions and in the eastern regions of Saraar, Sool and Sanaag regions starting on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, God willing, the Ministry of Agriculture has already prepared the names of the farmers who shall be recipients of this project.

The Ministry of Agriculture has prepared the workforce which shall oversee the work in each designated area.

The Minister added “The ministry will also drill new bore holes in three different locations in Wajaale , Gabiley region , Xaaxi District in Daadmadheed Region , Beer Distict in Togdheer region,