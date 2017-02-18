Somaliland:Ministry of Energy holds One Day Community Engagement Workshop in Dadmareer Region

Share This





















By Goth Mohamed Goth

Hon. Hussein Abdi Dualeh, Minister of Energy and Minerals, Hon Shukri Haji Ismael Bandare , the Minister of Environment and Hon Mahmoud Warsame Jama, the Deputy Minister of Commerce and International Investment was among the participants of one day Public Awareness & Community Engagement workshop and organized by the Ministry of Energy and Minerals Resources held in Oodweyne town Dadmareer(15th /02/2017) region in prelude to Genel oil exploration activities which are expected to start soon.

The Energy Minister speaking during the opening of the one day Public Awareness & Community Engagement workshop said, “The aim of this workshop is meant to engage the community through public awareness of the oil industry development in Dadmareer region and the roles and responsibilities of the local Government, National Government, Oil companies and communities in relation to oil projects in promoting integrated development in the country by increasing community access to credible information.

“I would like to use this opportunity to urge fellow Somaliland citizens to support this Ministry and the government in its efforts to develop our natural resources that God endowed us with for the common good. We urge our citizens to be patient in realizing our dream as a nation to become a country that benefits economically from its natural resources and not one that keeps it in the ground while we starve on top of it or squanders it when it gets exploited, Energy Minister.

Hon Shukri Ismael Haji Bandare, the Minister of Environment speaking during the one day said, “The government of President Silanyo is committed in create a sustainable extractives sector which stimulates equitable wealth and employment

Hon Mahmoud Warsame Jama, the Deputy Minister of Commerce and International Investment speaking during the occasion said, “The extraction of oil will bring many benefits to country and much needed job creation, moves towards middle-income status, and delivers to the large majority of citizens significant economic, health and social benefits now and in the future”.

Mr. Said , the Director -General in the Ministry of Energy and Minerals said , “The proposed oil exploration activates which are expected to start soon will cover Block SL6,SL7A and SL10A.