Somaliland:Minister of Sports and Youth and Save the Children’s area representative jointly open a football pitch in Digale Village of Hargeisa

Minister of Youth and Supports and Save the Children’s area representative opening a football pitch in Digale Village in Hargeisa

By Goth Mohamed Goth

Somaliland’s Minister of Youth and Sports Mr. AbdirizakWaberi and Area Representative Save the Children in Somaliland officially opened the newly constructed football pitch in Digale village of Hargeisa. This project is funded by The Arsenal Foundation and implemented by Save the Children Somaliland program to help support children in IDP Camps in Somaliland to improve their mental wellbeing through access to football and psychosocial support interventions.

Mr. Mukthar Muhammed Hassan, Save the Children’s Area representative in Somaliland speaking during the opening ceremony of the Digalle football pitch said, “The Project responds to the complex social and physical environment where by significant numbers of children are living in unsuitable conditions.

“After putting into consideration of the needs of Digaale IDP, we (Save the Children) realized that there is no play ground or child friendly space in the whole village.We decided to solicit funds to construct a football pitch for Digale village, luckily the Arsenal Foundation based in the UK, agreed to provide the needed funds .The community was involved in the planning and development of the Centre,” he said.

Mr. Mukhtar also thanked to Hargeisa Municipality for providing the land which the pitch being constructed.

The deputy Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs speaking during the opening ceremony said“It gives me great pleasure to be here in Digale for the opening of the pitch.I am fully aware that we would not be here today celebrating this opening if it were not for the hard work and support of both the Save the Children office in Hargeisa and the Arsenal foundation for providing the necessary funds and also the Mayor of Hargeisa.” Said bay the deputy minister.

Finally the Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs speaking during the opening ceremony said, “This new pitch is a tangible example of how investment in community and sports facilities can benefit the entire community. There is no doubt that the sports facilities here are a modern to the town. I am reliably informed that the second phase of project will include the construction of a new Centre with its community services area, amenity hall, meeting rooms, offices and other facilities will be of great benefit to all of the community.”

He added “Thanks to Save the Children Somaliland program to come with this initiative and thanks to The Arsenal foundation for funding this great work”

Children, parents and the management of Digale village spoke at the event and they all thanked to who ever contributed the construction of this football playground specially Save the Children and The Arsenal Foundation.