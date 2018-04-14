Somaliland:Minister Inspects ongoing Agricultural Projects in Eastern Regions

By Goth Mohamed Goth

Minister of Agriculture Mr. Ahmed Muumin Sead, who is currently on a working tour of the eastern regions of Sool and Sanaag visited farms in Bixin village in Ceel Afweine District.

Hon. Ahmed Muumin Sead, speaking to farmers in Bixin urged them to increase their production output by utilizing the abundance water resources in the area.

District officials and local leaders thanked the minister of agriculture for his efforts in promoting and assisting farmers in the area.

Minister of Agriculture in the course of the week inspected the ongoing activates being implemented by the ministry of irrigation farms in Las Anod , in Sool region agricultural workaround that enables some of the most arid, drought-stricken communities in the country to successfully grow and harvest crops.

110 less fortunate households in Las Anod have already benefited from the ongoing scheme to assist 9000 recovering from drought and other hardship, and which shall be paid for by monies from the national drought recovery fund.

The Ministry of Agricultural will during the rainy seasons cultivate 9,000 farms (nine thousand households), and every family will be allocated which will be 27,000 (seven-and-a-half thousand) hours, in all regions in the country.

Lastly, the minister of agriculture revealed that the government of Somaliland has already disbursed the funds for the ongoing activities to the local administration; he further warned that they shall be held accountable if the fail.