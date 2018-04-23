Somaliland:Minister attends meeting showcasing Education cannot Wait Program

By Goth Mohamed Goth

Hon Yassin Haji Mahmud Xiir , Somaliland Minister of Education was among those attending a meeting on Sunday to meant to showcase “Education cannot Wait” a new global project intended to help reposition education as a priority on the humanitarian agenda.

Ms. Zeinab Mahmud Adam representing “Education cannot Wait” speaking during the meeting said, “Education cannot Wait” was established during the World Humanitarian Summit in 2016 by international humanitarian and development aid actors, along with public and private donors, to help reposition education as a priority on the humanitarian agenda, usher in a more collaborative approach among actors on the ground and foster additional funding to ensure that every crisis-affected child and young person is in school and learning.

She further added, “Based on the recognition that continuous access to quality learning is a priority for children and families affected by conflicts, natural disasters and displacement and that no organisation can do it alone, ECW comes as a ground-breaking initiative bringing together public and private partners eager to work together differently and mobilise the funding required to deploy immediate and sustainable programmes tailor-made to the educational needs of these children.

One year only after ECW’s establishment, 13 countries have been selected to benefit from special funding support. ECW is currently working to promote access to quality education for 3.4 million children – of which 1.5 million girls – and support 19,000 teachers in Syria, Yemen, Chad, Ethiopia, Central African Republic, Peru, Somalia and Ukraine. First Emergency Response is also planned in Nepal and Bangladesh and Resilience multi-year programmes in Afghanistan, Uganda and Lebanon.

“The project will make much of the difference in Somaliland’s education system, in terms of quality and the capacity side of it. We shall also announce bidding for the project soon to partner organsations, which we hope to be done in affair and transparent manner”, she stated.

Ms. Zeinab Mahmud Adam, thanked the Minister of Education and his staff for the hospitality during their stay in the country.

Hon Yassin Haji Mahmud Xiir , Somaliland Minister of Education speaking during the showcasing of the new project said, “The ministry of education is committed to work hand in hand with the relevant organization’s so as to achieve the shared objectives.

He further stated, “The world has been thinking of helping the countries that cannot afford to provide access to quality learning hence the establishing a fund to assist those countries so as to Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education for all children and youth.

The minister of Education concluded by saying, “Although the “Education cannot Wait” project is not currently operational, we have already laid the groundwork and we hope it will officially launched soon.

Among the other dignitaries attending the meetings were, Mr. Mohamed Farah Hareed, the director general in the ministry of education and science, M.o.E departmental heads, representatives of partner organsations, UN, INGO’s and other guests.