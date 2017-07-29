Somaliland:Members of newly appointed Guurti Committees to embark on Peace and Reconciliation mission

Share This





















By Goth Mohamed Goth

Hon Saleban Mahmoud Aden(Saleban Nuur), Chairman of Somaliland House of Elders “Guurti” on Saturday appointed four committees tasked with various duties.

The 35 members of the newly appointed committees will in the coming days visit various parts of the country namely Burao, Borame, Eel-Afweyn and Hariirad town.

Hon Saleban Mahmoud Aden(Saleban Nuur) while briefing reporters said, “16 members are expected to embark on a working visit to the port town of Berbera, Sahil and Burao, in Togdheer region on unspecified mission on the request of the UNDP office.

While 13 members will embark on a peace and reconciliation mission to Dararweyne and El-Afweyn town, and 6 other members will go to the western town of Hariidad.

Hon Said Tima-Weyne, the deputy chairman of the House of Elders read the names of the newly appointed members and their respective committees.

Chairman of Somaliland House of Elders lastly stated the honourable members are expected to assume the new roles as of tomorrow.