Somaliland:Members of Council of Ministers are officially sworn-in after parliamentary endorsement

By M.A. Egge

The President H.E. Musa Bihi Abdi witnessed the swearing in of the cabinet ministers at the Presidency on Thursday after they were given clean bills of assenting to the posts by the parliament.

The Head of the Supreme Court Chief Justice Adan Haji Ai noted that the ceremony was as per Article 129 of the constitution which was held at the State House.

The President was flanked by his deputy H.E. Abdirahman Abdillahi Ismael Seyli’i. As all of them swore to be faithful to Islam, the people and the nation of Somaliland as long as they held their posts, the minister had their right hands (palms) on copies of the Quran.

A member or the Council of Ministers members is/are usually officially sworn-in after parliamentary endorsement.