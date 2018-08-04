Somaliland:Mediation process in SL the best tool in satisfying the genuine desire for justice – Hon. Abdiqadir

The elders from the Harti community who are both in the Upper House of the Senate (Guurti) and the Lower House of the Represepentatives, senior government officials and the emient personalities from the concerned community have categorially stated their legal, moral and historical stand as concerns the intergrity of Somaliland.

The veteran Guurti elder who happens to hold the coveted post as the Guurti Spokesman has explicitly writen an articulate response to the international community as concerns the appeal to the withdrawal from Saahdeer region of Sool.

In it, Hon Abdiqadir Mohamed Hassan (indo indo) gives all the legal, historical and moral rights that bound the nation’s integrity.

He further underscores the importance of mediation process as an important tool to address quogmaric issues.

He outlines the observations of the elders of the community and underpins the fact that they can do much mor for the development of peace and security in the regions.

The whole response signed by the Guurti Spokesman Hon. Abdiqadir.

letter to UN envoy