Home Somaliland Somaliland:Mediation process in SL the best tool in satisfying the genuine desire for justice – Hon. Abdiqadir
Somaliland

Somaliland:Mediation process in SL the best tool in satisfying the genuine desire for justice – Hon. Abdiqadir

written by MGoth August 4, 2018
Somaliland:Mediation process in SL the best tool in satisfying the genuine desire for justice – Hon. Abdiqadir

The elders from  the Harti community who are both in the Upper House of the Senate (Guurti)  and the Lower House of the Represepentatives, senior government officials and the emient  personalities from the concerned community have categorially stated their legal, moral and historical stand as concerns the intergrity of Somaliland.

The veteran Guurti elder who happens to hold the  coveted post as the Guurti Spokesman has explicitly writen an articulate response to the international community as concerns the appeal to the withdrawal from Saahdeer region of Sool.

In it, Hon Abdiqadir Mohamed Hassan (indo indo) gives all the legal, historical and moral rights that bound the nation’s integrity.

He further underscores the importance of mediation process as an important tool to address quogmaric issues.

He outlines the observations of the elders of the community and underpins the fact that they can do much mor for the development of peace and security in the regions.

The whole response signed by the Guurti Spokesman Hon. Abdiqadir.

letter to UN envoy

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related Articles

On Somaliland Inner City Press Asks UNSG Guterres...

June 30, 2018

This Start-Up is Disrupting Food Insecurity in Drought...

June 27, 2017

Discover Somaliland – discover peace

January 14, 2017

Somaliland: Human Rights Centre calls on the government...

February 3, 2018

Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh wins fourth term

April 9, 2016

Somaliland:Port deal underscores Djibouti’s reliance on Ethiopia

March 12, 2018

Somaliland’s independence anniversary highlights opportunity for UK with...

June 27, 2018

Somaliland:Horsed Sanitation Company Revealed Most Corrupted and Worsen...

March 28, 2016

Somaliland’s voting technology shows how Africa can lead...

November 13, 2017

Somaliland’s self-determination is about restoration, and not secession

November 24, 2017

Leave a Comment

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Developed by Mansur Alam