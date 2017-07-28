Somaliland:Maritime English Language course held in Berbera Maritime and Fishery Academy

Share This





















Somaliland Coast Guard personnel assigned to the Operation Room in the coastal city of

Berbera participated in a Maritime English Language course organized by EUCAP from July 15th

to 27th.

The language course aims at enhancing Somaliland Coast Guard officers ability to work in their

Operation Room by acquiring an improved command of Maritime English in order to handle

direct ship to shore communications with international shipping and with the general

international community.

The Somaliland officers attending the course learnt how to communicate in English in subjects

such as communications, navigation and boat handling, engineering and maintenance.

Background

EUCAP is a civilian EU mission, under the auspices of the Common Security and Defence Policy,

which assists Somalia in strengthening its capacity to ensure maritime security