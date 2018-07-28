Somaliland:Magaalo-cad Communal Water catchment inaugurated

By Goth Mohamed Goth

Hon Ahmed Mumiin Seed, the Minister of agricultural development on Friday launched the Communal Water Infrastructure project in Magoolo-Cad, Awdal region.

The project supports the construction of water harvesting infrastructure including the excavation of earth dam, the largest of its kind in Awdal region.

The Minister of agricultural development speaking during the launching of the new water project said, “The new Magaalo-Cad communal water source has the capacity to hold enough water and sustain the community through the dry season. The community will also have access to clean water nearby which, besides for human consumption, it is also using for vegetable growing, washing, and animal watering without any cost.

He added that the dam would will conserve water lost during the raining seasons and enhance sustainability in food production.

The Minster further stated, “I would to use this opportunity to once urge residents of Magaalo Cad to conserve their God given precious natural resources and create an enormous environmental gain by preserving the water sources in the area.

Among those present during the occasion were Eng. Hussein Ibrahim Buni, the deputy minister of national planning, local administration officials, elders, and members of the public.