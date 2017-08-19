Somaliland:KULMIYE Chairman returns to rapturous reception

Share This





















By M.A. Egge

Kulmiye chairman and flag-bearer for the party in the upcoming Presidential elections Musa Bihi Abdi has just returned to the city, from a week long working tour in the eastern parts of the country, to a rapturous welcome.

The ruling party flag-bearer was overwhelmed by the hilarious reception such that he alighted from his car in the convoy hence personally happily greeted tumultuous populace who lined up along the road at Ahmed Ma’alim Harun estates in the outskirts of the city.

The act prompted delegates in his convoy to follow suit and they walked along the road hilariously while acknowledging the flow of support from the twigs and Kulmiye-tags waving populace.

In a related event Wadani leader Abdirahman Irro with his delegation returned yesterday from the same tour of Sool and Sanaag regions.

The politicians and government officials were urging the members of the public in the said regions to collect their voter cards.