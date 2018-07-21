Home Somaliland Somaliland:Kulan Foundation distributes livestock to families affected by Cyclone Sagar in Awdal
written by MGoth July 21, 2018
By Goth Mohamed Goth

Kulan Foundation has delivered much need aid to victims of Cyclone Sagar, which hit the coastal areas of the Awdal region on May 19, caused severe destruction to the people in Somaliland.

The Sagar cyclone caused the destruction of 55% of farms and the loss of 65% of livestock, mainly sheep and goats. The cyclone also devastated infrastructures including roads, water wells, health centers, schools and latrines.

Kulan Foundation was among the first local NGOs who immediately scaled up to respond to and become the backbone entity of this emergency campaign by providing fundamental needs such as food, water and shelter among target victimized families in Lughaya, Baki and Borama districts. As a result, the organization distributed rice, flour, sugar, dates and oil along with plastic tents for Cyclone affected families.

Members of Somaliland diaspora community committee in Oslo, Norway raised funds totaling $50600 dollars together with $23350 dollar raised by Al Rahma Foundation for the provision of humanitarian aid with effective recovery and development projects.

“The funds will be used for replenishment of livestock for affected families living in Sagar cyclone-hit areas and the number of livestock currently bought is 331 but our target is purchase 600 that will be later distributed as part of humanitarian aid with effective recovery and development projects,” a spokesperson of Kulan Foundation said. He further thanked all those who donated the funds.

The spokesperson of Kulan Foundation lastly added that the will be distributed to affected families living in Sagar cyclone-hit areas.

