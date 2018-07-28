Home Somaliland Somaliland:It’s both Al-Khayrat Mattresses and Fortunate Paints plants that perished in blaze, corrects commerce chief
Somaliland

Somaliland:It’s both Al-Khayrat Mattresses and Fortunate Paints plants that perished in blaze, corrects commerce chief

written by MGoth July 28, 2018
Somaliland:It’s both Al-Khayrat Mattresses and Fortunate Paints plants that perished in blaze, corrects commerce chief

By M.A. Egge

The Chairman of the National Chamber of Commerce Mr. Mohammed Shukri Hulul and his deputy Mr. Jamal Aydeed yesterday lamented that the media was not quite articulate in living up to their expected diligence.

The duo were correcting press reports that gave only one factory had been razed down by fire over the week whereas they were in fact two which befell to the unfortunate fate of the blaze sharing the same compound premise.

The Press reported Al Khayrat Mattress factory as the only one having got burnt.

Mr. Aydeed, while giving the facts, stated that there was a second plant in the same compound that manufactured paints that succumbed to the same fate of being razed down by the ill-fated furious blaze.

“Fortunate Paints which were in the same compound also got burnt”, said Aydeed.

His chairman Mr. Shukri said that the machines, the laboratory, documents plus formulas, and even the raw materials of the paint makers got perished. Their Somaliland-made products made way into the local markets two and half months ago, according to Mr. Aydeed.

They decried the monumental loss accrued by fires and warned that people should be vigilant against its sparks hence heed to safety measures.

A Mr. Mohammed Jama spoke on behalf of the mattress makers.

0 comment
1
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related Articles

Tropical cyclone hits Somaliland killing at least 15

May 21, 2018

African women have nothing to worry about Buhari’s...

October 20, 2016

Somaliland: A letter to the Minister of Internal...

September 6, 2016

AU summit 30:Should Africa worry about a growing...

January 25, 2018

Somaliland:Nationwide public hearing consultations on proposed SL House...

February 25, 2016

Rebirth of Somaliland;The demise of the Greater Somalia...

April 10, 2018

Somaliland:Major development projects on numerous social services sector...

July 28, 2018

Somaliland: Standing Taller than Ever

May 14, 2016

How Africa offers opportunities beyond land, labour and...

January 26, 2016

World Bank would like to accelerate investment opportunities...

December 7, 2017

Leave a Comment

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Developed by Mansur Alam