Somaliland:It is justice through the judiciary that unifies the people, says the President

written by MGoth July 21, 2018
The President H.E. Musa Bihi Abdi has underpinned the fact that it was justice that unified the people and that without it, unity and cohesion was impossible to achieve. He urged the judiciary to step up justice management.

The Head of State gave the sentiments when he toured the supreme court whereupon he inaugurated several annex and additional buildings that were recently constructed which was mainly sponsored by the UK government.

In the presence to the UK ambassador to Somaliland/ Somalia the President said “I urge and call upon the judicial fraternity to step up the justice management in the country since without it unity was not achievable”.

He added, “The availing of justice was incumbency of the judiciary hence they ought to uphold it”.

He noted that the addressing and management of justice in the country has since undergone a lot of hurdles and duress before it culminated to the present level.

He pointed out that by the time the country published its own constitution, many youthful lawyers and paralegals were churned out by local institutions with Hargeisa University at the forefront hence bonded with the accumulating field knowledge passed on by experienced old hands, a vibrant legal fraternity was established to manage the justice needs in the country.

“The new blood injected into the judicial sector blended with knowledge from the experienced hands has made the sector formidable given the able leadership in place today”, observed the President as he briefly spoke to the Supreme Court staff.

He was received at the SC premises by the Chief Justice Adan Haji Ali Ahmed and supreme court judges.

The President who was also accompanied by, apart from UK Ambassador David Concar, the Hargeisa Regional governor and several ministers also visited the regional appeal court and both the regional and district courts.

He spoke to the senior staff and observed the procedures which were in process.

The president also toured the Attorney General’s Chambers where he was given brief on the situation at hand in their daily on-goings.

