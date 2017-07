Somaliland:Hunger at their Heels… A Poem by William Syad

“Paying my respects to the 115 Somali troops who died fighting alongside British and Commonwealth forces in WW2” tweeted DavidAmbassador to Somalia. The description of fallen soldiers as Somalis forced several people to try to correct the Ambassador. “Good, but that’stroops, not ‘Somali troops’ ” tweeted a former war correspondent.“If you can’t correct their identities (), why you bother paying attention Mr Ambassador” tweeted

Syad

Wilyam

Yuusuf

Faarax

Siyaad

Lasanod

Garad

Jama

Syad

Jimale

The debate on the identity of fallen soldiers reminds one of a 1959 poem by William Joseph Farah), who was born in 1930, and in 1964, contested forparliamentary seat. The late Aliwon the seat.passed away in Djibouti in 1993. On Somalis’ new Afro-Arab identity, Professor AliAhmed wrote: ” [Leopold] Senghor, writing the preface to William [sic] Siyad’s collection of poems, Khamsine , calls Siyad ‘a marginal negro’ (whatever that means )”.

Syad paid tribute to “Somali” soldiers who died in the World War II. Hoguey is an angelicised Somali word, hoogay ( woe is me! ).