Somaliland:Hunger at their Heels… A Poem by William Syad
Editorial Note
“If you can’t correct their identities (Somalilanders), why you bother paying attention Mr Ambassador” tweeted Warsame.
Syad paid tribute to “Somali” soldiers who died in the World War II. Hoguey is an angelicised Somali word, hoogay ( woe is me! ).
to be treated so
No work for Somalis
and no bread either
Misery everywhere
Why should they be treated so?
Their brothers and mine
Their cousins
and mine
died by the hundreds
In the fields of honour
What have they don
to be treated so?
In Burma
Somali forces honoured
the Union Flag
In South of France
The Battle of the Point de Grave
The Somali Battalion
Honoured the Free Forces
What have they done
To be treated so?
What in return
have received
The children of those
who enjoy the Everlasting Sleep
in the fields whence none returns
Even not their meagre rights
hoguey ! hoguey !
they keep on crying
What have they done
to be treated so?
By hundreds
the children of those
who never returned
Emigrate to hostile countries
meet alien people
they know not
What they do
for hunger is at their heels
Misery and hate
imported in their Motherland
Free of tax
and custom duties
Deportation
awaits them
in every sea port
What have done
these children
of those Glorious soldiers
to be treated so?
Dedicated to all Somalis who go abroad…”
From Khamsine a collection of pems by William J. F. Syad published by Presence Africaine in 1959.