Somaliland:Human Rights Centre calls on the government to release journalist Mohamed Baashe Hassan

On 20th February 2017, about 10:30pm local time, the police of Somaliland arrested Mohamed Baashe Hassan, a prominent journalist and author, who is currently the director of Star TV. Human Rights Centre calls on the government to immediately and unconditionally release Mohamed.

Mohamed attended an event held at Maansoor Hotel Hargeisa to commemorate the Somaliland National Youth Day, which is the anniversary of 20th February 1982 when the military regime of Siad Barre cracked down students protesting against detention of educators. Mohamed was among the students who participated in the protest.

At the event, Mohamed expressed his discontent on the manner the government handled a military base granted to the United Arab Emirates to be established at Berbera. The police accused Mohamed inciting the public and disturbing the public order.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the arrest of Mohamed Baashe Hassan. He is respected journalist and author who is known of his role in fighting the human rights violation by the Siad Barre regime in 1980s,” says Guleid Ahmed Jama, the chairperson of Human Rights Centre.

Article 32 of the constitution of Somaliland and article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights guarantee the freedom of expression and speech.

Guleid Ahmed Jama

Chairperson of Human Rights Centre

