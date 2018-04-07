Somaliland:House of Elders Approves Rape Crimes and Anti-Gender Violence Law

By Goth Mohamed Goth

The House of Elders of the Republic of Somaliland, in a session chaired by the Chairman Hon Suleiman Mahmud Aden, voted approved two key legislative acts of the National Education Act No: 77 and the Rape Crimes and Anti-Gender Violence Law No. 78:

The “Guurti” has previoismade amendments to the National Education Act and the Rape Crimes and anti-gender violations Act.

The National Education Act was approved by all the 47 MPs present during the session, and 0 rejected, while the rape law was approved by 35 MPs, 7 MPs rejected and 8 MPs abstained, out of the 51 MPs present at the time and the chairperson did not vote in both cases.

Hon Nasir Aden Beegsi, the Secretary-General of the House of Elders of Somaliland told reporters that the elders have adhered to the Islamic law and imposed a rigid rally and 20 years as the maximum penalty of the law.