Somaliland:Horumarinta Cilmiga Project ;Apprenticeship on TVET has second batch of Graduates

A graduation ceremony was held today 30/12/2017 for the second batch of the Horumarinta Cilmiga TVET enterprise skills based training at the Mansoor Hotel.

Eng. Dahir Isaaq Jibril, Save the children representative speaking during the graduation ceremony said, “I am delight to be here today for the graduation of the second batch of the Horumarinta Cilmiga TVET enterprise skills based training 70 Trainees (Students) have finished six-month training period and graduated today at Mansoor Hotel Hargeisa.

Eng. Dahir Isaaq Jibril added “The aim is to support youth from the less fortunate families and unemployed youth through provision market-demanded skills those can help them in getting decent jobs. “ He added “All the training costs were fully covered under Horumarinta Elmiga project a five years project; A European Union (EU) funded project for harmonized and cohesive education systems and is being implemented, in consortium, by CARE, NRC and Save the Children (leading agency) together with Ministry of Education and Higher Studies (MoE&HS)

Mr. Ahmed Adnaan, director of TVET, ministry of education and science speaking at the event said, “I would like to thank save the children and all the other partners of the ministry of education and science and the owners of the businesses who helped in training the students.

”Vocational learning gives young people more options. It also enables employers to take on staff with work-ready skills or to train young people so that they achieve these skills faster”, he said.

Mr. Ahmed Abokor, the director general at the ministry of education and science speaking during the ceremony said, “I would like to congratulate the 70 graduating students for the hard work, secondly I would also like to thank save the children and all the partners of the ministry of education.

He further added, “The ministry of education and science shall as of next year increase funding of vocational training department.

Hon Hinda Jama, Minister of social affairs and employment while addressing those attending the ceremony said, “The government is in the process of introducing the reforms and measures needed to improve labour markets and bring unemployment back down and also create more jobs for our citizens, jobs which are currently occupied by foreigners.

The Minister of social affairs and employment added, “Secondly, I would like to congratulate the 70 graduating students and further advise them to be punctual, industrious and utilize their newly acquired skills in a good way.

Mr. Hamze, speaking on behalf of the graduating students said, “I and my fellow students are so happy to have completed our skills, secondly I would also like to use this opportunity to thank the ministry of education, our trainers and save the children for their support.

Trainees were trained with different skills including Beautification, Auto mechanic, Tailoring, Tie and Dye, Aluminium fabrication, cooling and AC-Repair, and Gypsum and Internal Decoration.

Trainees were trained by sixteen different host trainers listed below.

A total of 35 out of 70 trainees got an employment opportunity from their host trainer, as shown in the table below.

SN Host trainer Fe/Male Employed by Host Trainer 1 European Beauty Salon 5 Females Not decide yet 2 Hamdi Beauty Salon 5 Females 2 3 Panorama Beauty Salon 4 Females 2 4 London Beauty Salon 4 Females 3 5 Aragsan Beauty Salon 5 Females 2 6 Maqribi Beauty Salon 4 Females Not Decided Yet 7 Aw Ali Mechanical Workshop 5 Male 5 8 Gaameelo Mechanical Workshop 4 Male 4 9 Taran Alluminium workshop 4 Male 3 10 Amin Alluminium workshop 5 Male Not Decided Yet 11 Khadrina Style Tailor 3 Females 2 12 Youth Vocational Training Center 5 Females 1 13 Caalami Cooling and AC repair 3 Male 2 14 Youth Development Org 6 Females 3 15 Raaxo Design 3 Male 3 16 Dhimbiil Gypsum and Internal Decoration 5 Male 5

As Shown in the Table below:

27 Trainees have finished the skills of Henna and Beautification

9 Trainees have finished the skills of Auto mechanics

11 Trainees have finished the skills of Tailoring

6 Female trainees have finished the skills of Tie and Dye

9 Male Trainees finished the skills of Aluminium fabrication

3 Male Trainees have finished the skills of Cooling and AC-Repair

6 Male Trainees have finished the skills of Gypsum and Internal Decoration