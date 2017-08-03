Somaliland:HoR Speaker Relinquishes Post after 12 Years Helm

Share This





















By Goth Mohamed Goth

Somaliland Hon Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi “Irro” the Waddani Presidential Candidate and the former Speaker of Somaliland House of Representatives earlier today resigned from the post he held for the past 12 years.

The former Speaker of Somaliland House of Representatives later met with H.E President Ahmed Mohamed Mahmoud “Silanyo” at the Presidential Palace whereby he official handed his official resignation to the head of state.

The former Speaker of Somaliland House of Representatives and Presidential spokesman moments after emerging from the closed-door meeting with President Silanyo spoke to reporters;

Presidential spokesman remarks- H.E President Ahmed Mohamed Mahmoud “Silanyo” lauded the outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives H on Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi “Irro” for his long service to the Nation of Somaliland, he further wished the outgoing the speaker in his future endeavours and finally urged him to put the needs of this nation first at all times.