Somaliland:Hon Hussein Abdi Dualeh handover the portfolio to the newly appointed Minister of Energy Hon Jama Mahmud Egal

By Goth Mohamed Goth

A well attend ceremony was held at the ministry of energy and minerals meeting hall on Wednesday in which the outgoing minister of energy and minerals Hon Hussein Abdi Dualeh handover the portfolio to the newly appointed Minister Hon Jama Mahmud Egal.

The outgoing minister of energy and minerals Hon Hussein Abdi Dualeh speaking during the occasion highlighted the achievements of the past seven years when he was appointed by President Ahmed Mohamed Mahmud Silanyo in August 2010 as the Minister of Mining, Energy & Water Resources.

Hon Hussein Abdi Dualeh further stressed the need to support the incoming Minister of energy and minerals Hon Jama Mahmud Egal.

The incoming Minister of energy and minerals Hon Jama Mahmud Egal on his part thanked Hon Hussein Abdi Dualeh for job well done during his tenure at the helm of the Ministry of energy and minerals and he promised to take the ministry to new heights.

Among those attending the function were cabinet ministers, head of departmental heads , traditional leaders , representatives of energy and petroleum companies and members of the public.