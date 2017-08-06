Somaliland:Hon Bashe Mohamed Farah elected as the New Speaker of the National Assembly

Share This





















By Goth Mohamed Goth

Somaliland House of Representative earlier today during an extra ordinary session voted to elect a new speaker chaired by the first deputy House Speaker Hon Bashe Mohamed Farah. the first deputy speaker said he was delighted to be elected and vowed to serve the people.

The former first deputy House Speaker Hon Bashe Mohamed Farah who’s a member of the ruling KULMIYE party narrowly defeated his opponent fellow MP from “WADDANI” Hon Abdirahman Talyanle.

During the presiding vote 39 MPs vote for deputy House Speaker Hon Bashe Mohamed Farah while 38 MPs voted in favour Hon Abdirahman Talyanle.

The next first deputy speaker will be elected in 7 days time.This is the first time in 12 years , a member of the ruling party has been elect as the Speaker of the House of Assembly.”