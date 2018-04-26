Somaliland:Global leaders announce 10 million marginalised children will receive education

ORLD LEADERS CELEBRATE PROVISION OF EDUCATION TO RECORD

5.4 MILLION OUT OF SCHOOL CHILDREN IN AFRICA

Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, UN Secretary General António Guterres and leaders from the United Nations, NGOs, and global industry, including President of Ghana and model philanthropist Naomi Campbell, celebrate an important milestone in addressing a growing global challenge.

New York, 27 April 2018 – Today, Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, UN SDG advocate and Founder and Chairperson of the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation, alongside partners, will announce that 10 million marginalised out of school children in some of the most daunting environments around the world, will be enrolled in quality primary education promised in 2012.

This landmark achievement includes the provision of education to a record 5.4 million of the hardest to reach children on the African continent.

According to the UNESCO Institute of Statistics, the total number of primary age out of school children is currently 63 million, of which sub-Saharan Africa accounts for more than half (34 million).1 There, girls are more likely to be excluded from education than boys. For every 100 boys of primary age out of school, there are 123 girls denied the right to an education.2 Over the past six years, the Foundation has worked tirelessly to help children overcome the significant barriers that prevent them from accessing quality primary education. Part of that work addresses the gender gap, as well as fostering the skills children need to gain meaningful employment, and the opportunity to create brighter futures for themselves, their families and communities.

Educate A Child, a programme of Education Above All, working with partners, has already enrolled 6.6 million out of school children around the world facing a number of barriers to education, such as poverty, discrimination, natural disaster and conflict. We have now secured the remaining commitments necessary to reach 10 million children.

Educate A Child has implemented 37 projects with international and local NGOs, development agencies, development banks and the private sector across 28 countries on the continent, including Chad, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Uganda and Zambia.

Today’s announcement will be made at a high-level summit in New York City hosted by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser to discuss the global education crisis. The event will be addressed by world leaders including António Guterres, the United Nations Secretary-General; Henrietta Fore, Executive Director of UNICEF; and H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana.

EAA Foundation works to reach every child and their community through more investment, protection and multi-sector solutions, and help realise the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that people worldwide enjoy peace and prosperity.

ENDS

Notes to Editors:

UNESCO Institute for Statistics, February 2018. UNESCO, February 2018. Partners in Africa include Girl Child Network, RISE International, UNICEF

About Education Above All Foundation (EAA)

EAA is a global education foundation established in 2012 by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser. The Foundation envisions bringing hope and real opportunity to the lives of impoverished and marginalized children, youth and women, especially in the developing world and in difficult circumstances such as conflict situations and natural disasters. It believes that education is the single most effective means of reducing poverty, generating economic growth and creating peaceful and just societies, as well as a fundamental right for all children and an essential condition to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

With that in mind, the EAA Foundation aims to enable human development through the provision of inclusive and unbiased quality education. The Foundation is a current member of the UNESCO SDG-Education 2030 Steering Committee, which – in keeping with EAA Foundation’s core and founding principle – makes recommendations on how to achieve quality education for all. For more information, visiteducationaboveall.org, follow us on Twitter @EAA_Foundation, Facebook and Instagram @educationaboveall_eaa.

About Educate A Child (EAC)

Aiming to trigger significant breakthroughs and a material difference in the lives of children who have no access to primary education, Educate A Child (EAC), a global programme of EAA also launched in 2012, has been helping millions of out of school children (OOSC) all over the world, through partnership and innovation, overcome the access and retention barriers blocking their path to education., EAC strives to achieve individual and social outcomes for these children, their communities and a more sustainable world for us all.

For more information, visit educateachild.org.

