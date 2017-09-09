Somaliland:Flash floods claim eight lives

Share This





















By Goth Mohamed Goth

Borame -The recent rains and flash flooding have claimed the lives of eight people in the past two days in awdal and gabiley regions.

Mr. Mohamed Hussein Maydhane , the Mayor of Borame town speaking to reporters confirmed the fatalities in Borame and Baki.

He added, “The ongoing torrential rains and flash flooding have claimed the lives of three people in the past two days in Borame town. The three persons perished after the vehicle they travelling in was carried by floods, while the other perished while trying to cross a dry river bed.

In a similar incident which took place in gabiley, the driver of public service vehicles perished after rescuing his passengers

On the other hand, a mother and child loss their lives after they were struck by lightning in baki district in awdal region.

Meanwhile authorities in awdal and gabiley have urged residents in those areas to take extra precautions during the rainy season.