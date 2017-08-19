Somaliland:First Aid and Firefighting training course concluded in Berbera

Share This





















The Somaliland Fire Brigade trained twenty officers from the Somaliland Coast Guard (SCG) in a First Aid and Firefighting training that was held at the Berbera Maritime and Fishery Academy and concluded on Thursday 17 August 2017.

The EU Capacity Building Mission EUCAP contributed in bringing the two important Somaliland agencies together to share knowledge and experience with the purpose of enhancing the capabilities of the Somaliland Coast Guard. The aim of the course was to give the Coast Guard officers basic skills in first aid and firefighting that are crucial in coast guard duties.

Senior Somaliland officials, including the Mayor of Berbera and the Governor of the Sahil Region, EUCAP advisors and other partners (for example the NGO Somali Fair Fishing) – participated in the closing ceremony held at Berbera Maritime and Fishery Academy. Officers who attended the course were presented with certificates. EUCAP also donated equipment including life jackets, boat fenders, printers and generators to the SCG and Berbera Maritime and Fishery Academy.

Background

EUCAP is a civilian EU mission, under the auspices of the Common Security and Defence Policy, which assists Somaliland in strengthening its capacity to ensure maritime security.