Somaliland:FAO donates Fishing vessels to local fisherfolk

By Goth Mohamed Goth

H.E Vice President Abdurrahman Abdullahi Ismail “Saylic” and Hon Mohamed Ali Gaafaadhi , the Minister of Livestok and Fisheries while on a working visit to the port city of Berbera inspected the newly renovated NEC-FISH jetty in the old port.

During the inspection tour the VP received several locally-built small-scale fishing vessels from the FAO representative to Somaliland.The 7 small-scale fishing vessels were built locally by students at the Berbera Marine time University through funds provided by the Norwegian government.

“Somaliland needs more technical, hands-on training like this, if skill levels in the fisheries sector are to be improved” said FAO representative.

Hon Mohamed Ali Gaafaadhi, the Minister of Livestock and Fisheries, speaking at the venue thanked both the Norwegian government and International Food Organization for their assistance.

H.E Vice President Abdurrahman Abdullahi Ismail “Saylic” said, “Somaliland government aims to facilitate and secure the long-term sustainable development and utilization of the Somaliland’s fisheries and agriculture sectors.