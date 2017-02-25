Somaliland:Ethiopia Donates 72 Tonnes of Relief Food Aid

Share This





















By Goth Mohamed Goth

Somaliland government officials on Friday at the Tog-Wajaale border crossing received a consignment of food relief from the federal government of Ethiopia.

Ethiopian officials handed over the 72 tonnes relief food aid to the national drought emergency coordination committee and the Gabiley regional drought emergency coordination committee.

Ato Ageze Amelo , the political and economic affairs councillor at the Ethiopian Embassy in Hargeisa speaking during the handing over ceremony of the food aid said, “The aid relief consisting of 72 thousand tonnes of assorted food stuff namely 3000 tonnes of wheat and flour , 2000 tonnes of rice 100 tonnes of high nutrition biscuit , milk and other assorted food.

“The Federal government of Ethiopia stand shoulder in shoulder with our Somaliland brothers during this difficult times, this is not the first time we have delivered such aid nor shall it be the last, we shall continue to do our utmost to deliver life-saving assistance, to the extent possible,” he said.

Hon. Muhumed Mahile Boqore, State Minister of Foreign Affairs speaking during the occasion said, “On behalf of the government and people of Somaliland, I would like to express my gratitude to the federal government of Ethiopia for the relief food aid.

The two countries enjoy robust and historic friendship and Both nations are committed to enhance existing cooperation on matters regarding economic, security and Border”, he added.

Hon. Anwar Ali, special advisor to the President of the Somali Region of Ethiopia on human rights and international NGO’s and at the same time the Deputy Minister of Natural Disaster coordination office speaking in Jig Jiga town said, “The food aid is meant to be distributes to drought affected families in neighbouring Somaliland, the federal government of Ethiopia is aware of the scope of the drought and the devastation on both humans and livestock , the drought which is caused by climate change.

Brig Gen Mr. Berhe Tesfay , head of Ethiopian Mission in Somaliland previously delivered a similar relief food aid donation to the country.