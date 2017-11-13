Somalilander’s head to Polling stations in fiercely Presidential contested election

By Goth Mohamed Goth

Somalilanders have started voting in the country’s fiercely contested Presidential election today the 13th of November, 2017.

Voters, equipped with their national identity and voters cards, started streaming into 1620 polling stations nationwide as early as 5am on Monday morning but voting centres officially opened at 6am.

In Hargeisa , most polling stations opened at 6am, with thousands of voters braving the early cold weather.

There was much enthusiasm among the majority of youth voters in most polling stations while others we spoke to said they exercising their democratic rights.

Security was beefed up in almost every polling station across the country.