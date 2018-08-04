Somaliland:El-afweyn rivalry pitting communities against each other brought to a close

-Any culprit indulging in misdemeanour will have case confined to the individual alone

– Aura of the scenario quite tranquil as opposed to the hitherto tense and un-serene one

By M.A. Egge

The government is not only intent on, but will explicitly and unequivocally see to it that the agreements entered in the treaty that culminated in the reconciliatory talks of the two brotherly communities in El-Afweyn district be adhered to the hilt.

Similarly the state will in effect penalize any party amongst the former rivals if either breaches peaceful order in the future as appertains to the treaty.

The strong sentiments were expressed by none other than the Vice President himself H.E. Abdirhaman Abdillahi Ismael Sayli’I in an exclusive interview by our sister paper Dawan’s correspondent Faisal Hiis Afgaab over the week.

The VP was at El-afwein in Sanag region to attend the closing of the treaty after almost month-long conciliatory efforts that saw him lead a 66 strong delegation that drew members from elders, clergy, traditional leaders, intellectuals and numerous eminent personalities from amongst all the communities in all the regions of the country.

The reconciliation is part and parcel of homemade traditional landmark whose trade as perfected in Somaliland has made the nation what it is today; its peace-meal pacification processes having made the country a household name envied by many nations.

The VP declared that it was incumbent upon the government to see to it that articles in the treaty be executed and implemented as per agreement.

The VP noted that a tentative implementation was initially focused on a one thousand USD imposed upon every burial of each victim by either party.

Similarly he said was the immediate return of confiscated firearms by both parties.

Other several agreements in the treaty were based on both Islamic and traditional tenets that were practiced by the populace.

The VP observed that upon the close of the reconciliatory process, the aura of the tranquil scenario in the area was quite jovial as opposed to the hitherto tense and un-serene one.

The most important issue was that from the time of the signing the treaty henceforth, any culprit who indulges in breaking the laws would have his case of misdemeanour confined to the individual alone hence never shall the buck be passed to the communities.

The treaty brings to a close almost a couple years long rivalry whose sporadic insurgencies had spates of incidences that claimed dozens of lives, maims, injuries and assorted casualties.