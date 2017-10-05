Somaliland:Edahab leads the way as the most relaible Mobile Service provider

Share This





















By Goth Mohamed Goth

It’s apparent, eDahab is recognized as one of the most successful mobile money services and has over the years promoted our economy in many ways, eDahab has enabled citizens to send money through mobile phones to their relatives affected by the drought, not to mention the vital role the digital money transfers play in the local trade and money remittance.

eDahab, launched in 2014 by mobile network operator Somtel, has boomed in Somaliland. More than 10% of the region’s 3.8 million people are subscribers, and eDahab account numbers are displayed on walls and shop signs. Its usage ranges from livestock trade to commerce, university fees to electric bills. Money transfer operators continue to dominate international transactions, but in Somaliland they have lost ground to eDahab.

In response, eDahab is going international. After striking a deal with Dahabshiil Money Transfer, it promises to shake up the remittance business.

Dahabshiil is the largest Africa-based money transfer business with agent locations and branches in 126 countries worldwide. For over 40 years it has provided a valuable lifeline to many in East Africa and the Horn of Africa and it remains committed to its original values of trust, reliability, integrity and customer-focus.

With Dahabshiil it’s so easy to transfer money. Simply register with one of thousands of agents, present the amount you wish to send and the money will be ready for collection by the recipient within 15 minutes.