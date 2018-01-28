Somaliland:Deputy FM meets with visiting Kenyan Envoy

By Goth Mohamed Goth

Hon Liban Yusuf , the Deputy Foreign Minister received the Kenyan Ambassador to Somalia and Somaliland Hon Lucas K Tumbo who is currently visiting the country for the first time.

During the meeting the two sides discussed ways to hence and promote the existing bilateral relationship between Somaliland and Kenya.

Kenyan Ambassador stated their visit will not be the last, and the Ambassador is looking forward to formalise a diplomatic relations with Somaliland.

The Kenyan government is looking forward to cooperate in terms of security and trade. The government of Somaliland’s first priority is security which is reflected on the sustainable peace Somaliland has achieved for the past 27 years.