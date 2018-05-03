Somaliland:Dahabshil Group giving away a variety of prizes to its customers as part of newly launched services called “MURAADSO”

Dahabshiil group of companies on Wednesday announced that it will be giving away a variety of prizes to its esteemed customers as part of newly launched services called “MURAADSO”.

Among the prizes on offer are 3 fully paid trips to the holy city of Mecca to perform Hajj/pilgrimage if one of the winners is a female which will be allowed to be accompanied by her spouse? , the second prize is a brand new Hyundai salon car worth $14,000 dollars and that’s not all 16 eligible customers will have the chance to visit famous tourist sites in Somaliland which include the Island of Sacadadin, Ceel sheikh, Berbera, Laasgeel, Gacanlibah, Daalo Mountains and other beautiful sites.

The Dahabshil group of companies therefore would like to inform its esteemed customers to follow the simply guidelines so as to qualify for the competition is by using the wide range of services it currently offers such as using a Somtel Sim card for calls and internet , eDahab mobile services, therefore the customer who wishes to qualify is required to use the service, the shilling and dollar exchange service using a template, or for internal or external transaction service, should be a Dahabshiil bank account holder. All of the mentioned requirement are easy to fulfill.