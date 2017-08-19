Somaliland:CSC recruit job seekers for the newly established Ministry of Culture and Tourism

Share This





















By Goth Mohamed Goth

Potential jobseekers vying for vacant positions at the newly established Ministry of Culture and Tourism today officials sat for the employment examination at the Somaliland Civil Service Commission.

The vacant positions were previously advertised in the state-owned news outlets and more than 240 applicants submitted the résumé’s.

Mr. Sharmke Muhumed Geele, the Chairman of the Somaliland Civil Service Commission speaking on the occasion said, “The CSC is committed to develop and improve the capacity of public institutions and to discharge an effective and equitable public service delivery to the public but also recruit and hiring top-quality employees.

“The CSC has the mandate to find and match the right people to the right jobs? By including, a comprehensive strategy, a well-structured recruiting and selection program. The key to successfully developing such a program is to follow a proven recruiting process for the positions needed to be filled and which is fair to all new job seekers and the youth as we pledged in the past.

The Chairman of the Somaliland Civil Service Commission acknowledged that the salary newly hired employees in 2017 has being suspended by the government but however we have made exception to hire staff for the new Ministry of Culture and Tourism.