Somaliland:Citizens’ High Expectation with New Government in Action

Following the successful transfer of power between the two presidents in Somaliland on December 13th, 2017, it is going to be the first time that Somalilanders hear from their leaders that government officials have to register their assets as well as not be involved in a participation of clan-group of meetings based on special interests. The outcome of the first meeting of the new cabinet with president has attracted the attention of the citizens. The president has sworn his cabinet in keeping the secrets of the government and the nation which is a sign of action where nobody will know the key decisions of the government before being disseminated as this was a course of action for which citizens used to gossip the former Kulmiye government.

Holding handover ceremonies to the government ministerial premises, registering all their assets, wealth and not attending the clan interest based ceremonies were the key orders given to the new cabinet in their first introductory meeting with the president. Thus, new action point released yesterday would be instigation for Bihi’s government to act against many challenges including the combat of corruption, droughts, unemployment, and disintegration of the citizens and improving the security of the nation.

It is the government’s mandatory to implement the rule of law and registering the movable and non-movable assets for all appointed and elected government heads that shows the huge need for accountability and rule of law implementation in Somaliland. The new orders for the ministers would be an interesting example of how the new government is ready to give priority for the combat of corruption and tribalism in the country. If accountability and the rule of law prevail, Somaliland could be able to attract more foreign direct investment that can lead a job creation and increasing revenue collection that can allow Bihi’s government to deliver better services to the Somaliland people.

Somalilanders are praising the president for his nomination of young ministers, removal powerful presidential ministry and not included the nomination of his cabinet with Diaspora personnel who have been a half of the former Silanyo administration that most of the people hated. The expectation is now high and the government should reduce unemployment, especially among young people, who are needed to diminish their attractiveness in committing crimes against the state as many youth are no gangs, robbers and involved in illegal migration in Somaliland.

(Muse Jeeh, Freelance writer, Hargeisa Somaliland)