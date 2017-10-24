Somaliland:Changing the paradigm from individual to ecosystem-The valley conference

Share This





















On the 16th of November 2017, The Next Economy, a program that seeks to empower youth to unleash their talents, build confidence and hone the skills they need for a successful career in a job or as an entrepreneur, in partnership with AfriLabs and The 1% Club bring to you THE SUPERSIZE THE VALLEY CONFERENCE, 8am at the Rockview Royale Hotel, Wuse 2, Abuja.

The Conference is aimed at:

1. Engaging key stakeholders of the Nigeria ecosystem (Entrepreneurs, Government, Corporates and Investors), to promote inclusion and development of the ecosystem.

2. Providing a platform to;

Motivate the entire ecosystem by enlightening them on the benefits of inclusion.

Showcase The Next Economy programme

Come up with workable solutions to the challenges experienced by the various stakeholders.

Network and establish a sustainable partnership with stakeholder organisations

Create space for Ambassadors to become spokespersons for The Next Economy program.

The target stakeholders for the program include:

Government Agencies

Investors (Corporate and Individual)

Corporates (SMEs and Multinational)

Youth (Entrepreneurs, Developers, Under graduates, Startup Founders )

To fully maximise the opportunities available at the Supersize the Valley Conference the participants will be treated to inspirational talks, demo day challenge, co-creation sessions, mentoring sessions, showcase of success stories of startups that have benefited from collaborating with one or more stakeholders from The Next Economy program.

To sign up for the event, please visit our sign-up page -> http://bit.ly/2yZbAS1 and follow us on twitter at @thenext_economy, Facebook at thenexteconomy and Instagram at @the_next_economy.

About The Next Economy

The Next Economy empowers youth in Nigeria, Mali, Somaliland, Somalia and Kenya to unleash their talents, build their confidence and hone the skills they need for a successful career in a job or as an entrepreneur. To accommodate the diverse ambitious of young people entering the labour market, together with our local partners we offer three different programs: Make it Work, Get Started and Grow your Business. For more information, visit the next economy website here ->https://next-economy.com/en/.

About AfriLabs

AfriLabs is a pan-African network of over 60 technology innovation hubs across 27 African countries. It was founded in 2011 to build a community around the rapidly emerging tech hubs in Africa. AfriLabs is a technology networking and acceleration association that supports technology incubators & accelerators in Africa. Each hub serves as a nexus for entrepreneurs, technologists, investors, tech companies and web/mobile engineers in its community.

We believe that supporting hubs as infrastructure for indigenous technology innovation and knowledge creation enables Africa to participate in the global digital economy—a key contributor to future economic growth. For more information, visit the AfriLabs website at http://www.afrilabs.com/.