Home Business Somaliland:Central Bank Issues ultimatum to all Private Financial Institutions
BusinessSomaliland

Somaliland:Central Bank Issues ultimatum to all Private Financial Institutions

written by MGoth April 16, 2018
Somaliland:Central Bank Issues ultimatum to all Private Financial Institutions

By Goth Mohamed Goth

The Central Bank of the Republic of Somaliland, in pursuant of Article 133 of the Bank of the Laws No 54/2012, and in accordance with Article 4 Clause 4, Articles 83, 74, 92 and 69 of the Second Act of the Somaliland Central Bank Laws.54 / 2012 has issued this Decree:

 

It includes private banks, insurance companies, Insurance Companies, Foreign Exchange Dealers, Money Service Providers, Micro Finance Institutions, payment service providers, and all financial institutions working in Somaliland to:

 

  1. Register to the central bank if haven’t yet done so.

 

  1. Renewal of their operating licensees, if they have previously obtained a license from Central Bank of Somaliland.

 

 

 

Therefore, all Financial Institutions referred hereby, are required to fulfill the recommendations stated within three weeks of the issuance decree.

0 comment
1
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related Articles

Somaliland:Deputy FM meets with visiting Kenyan Envoy

January 28, 2018

UAE’s Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation to...

April 15, 2017

Somaliland:Preparing Somali Nomads for Climate Change

August 13, 2017

Somaliland:Remittance firm calls on new British PM to...

July 15, 2016

Muhammad Ali symbolised Africa’s moment of glory

June 9, 2016

Somaliland: Connecting SME’s to new business services

October 16, 2016

Somaliland:The Red Crescent Society in Sanaag Region

February 13, 2016

Somaliland: Conjoined Twins Being Treated At Edna Adan...

November 28, 2016

Somaliland: How to solve the turmoil in Sool

April 26, 2017

To save Ethiopia from civil war, solutions must...

February 21, 2018

Leave a Comment

* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *