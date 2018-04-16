Somaliland:Central Bank Issues ultimatum to all Private Financial Institutions

By Goth Mohamed Goth

The Central Bank of the Republic of Somaliland, in pursuant of Article 133 of the Bank of the Laws No 54/2012, and in accordance with Article 4 Clause 4, Articles 83, 74, 92 and 69 of the Second Act of the Somaliland Central Bank Laws.54 / 2012 has issued this Decree:

It includes private banks, insurance companies, Insurance Companies, Foreign Exchange Dealers, Money Service Providers, Micro Finance Institutions, payment service providers, and all financial institutions working in Somaliland to:

Register to the central bank if haven’t yet done so.

Renewal of their operating licensees, if they have previously obtained a license from Central Bank of Somaliland.

Therefore, all Financial Institutions referred hereby, are required to fulfill the recommendations stated within three weeks of the issuance decree.