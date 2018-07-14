Somaliland:Causes of population density in the capital city of Hargeisa

/ written by : abdirasak Hassan ali

Hargeisa is the capital city of Somaliland it is located in a mountainous area , in an enclosed valley of the north western Galgodon [ogo] highlands its sits at an elevation of 1,334meters above sea level , , the city borders south with haud savannah region gabiley in the west , sahil region to the east and north to the coastal plain of guban , in climatically Hargeisa have been warm temperate climate reaching between 16c° to 20c° in winter and 20c° to 30c° in summer [ climate of Somalia 4 november 2016] but the last two decade it has been warming due to the climate change which influenced the life style and the behavior of the population in Hargeisa and its outskirt apart from this , the collapse of Somali central government and the start of civil war in 1991, snm secessionist in the north western part of the country unilaterally declared independence , a slow process of infrastructural reconstruction subsequently begun and other towns in the regions . [ jimcaaale abdirahman , academic for peace and development p.19 ; 2002 ] since 1991, Hargeisa has undergone a large scale facelift . the renovations have been largely financed by local entrepreneurs as well as Somali expatriates sending remittance funds to relatives in the region through some of the various Somali-owned money transfers operators [ uk Somali remmitance survey ], however the immense progress that have been ongoing in the capital city of Hargeisa for the last two decades created a lot of opportunity to inhabitants of Hargeisa and among the other Somaliland citizens in the regions this inturn caused the city to be densely populated and the increase immigrant peoples coming from neighboring regions to the capital city of Hargeisa also to the neighboring countries especially who have largest border with this country . this inturn caused sophisticated problems amongst these high crime rates , increase of rate of accidental due to lack of social amenities such as roads

1.2: factors caused population density in Hargeisa

According to the UNDP report in the year 2005 the population of the capital city have been estimated to be around 560,028 while according to CIA factbook the hargeis’s population is estimated to be around 760,000 as of 2015[ the world factbook, Somalia 6 december 2013], it is the largest city in the world by population size . the urban area occupies 75 square kilometers with a population density of 12,600 inhabitants per square kilometer however due to to the strive of the population who are continually transforming from the life style of rural to urban the city is not grown with its infrastructures this inturn contributed to the mess to the scene of beauty in the capital city especially in the rainy seasons where the floods laid down thousands of tons of soil , then the running cars cause the soil raise up and mixed with the air then it is inhaled by the waking around the streets which inturn bring them severe diseases amongst respiratory dieases however the following factors contributed to the population growth in the capital city of Hargeisa :

Opportunity seeking : most peoples who live in the other regions encounter less opportunity compared to those who live in the capital city , as capital city hargiesa bring together different peoples who came from different places in the country for the sake of opportunity these mostly youths who in the age of 20- 25 years , in regarding to thousands of peoples are left from their original region where they grown and came to Hargeisa in order to exceed their ambition

Political stability : the piece and stability that fully developed in the country for the last two decades are among the factors that contributed to the higly growth of population in the capital city of hagreisa , during the civil wars th have occurred in the caused huge destruction resulted from these civil wars despite thses peoples learned lessons from what they have seen during the wars , however people begun to value the existence of piece nad make a development towards standard of living , education and also every aspect of life .

Technological advancements : the rise of new technological advancements such radios , and mobiles contributed to the growth of population in hargeisa in a such of different means- as the listening of radios reached from a places where it was previous un accessible , they become aware the opportunities that is available to the urban centers so they migrate from rural to the urban for searching employment opportunities

Absenteeism of municipality role : due to absent of the role of municipal government , people begun to settle a messy way – they begun to construct their houses from dangerous places such the ares which vulnerable to the regular flooding

Social factors : human being are social , this means that they like to lives as a groups , this behavior make most of the people to prefer living as groups rather isolating ,despite these , Somaliland peoples are said to socialable as they prefer living together

Life expectancy : is the average age of a person can expect to live in aparticular ,apart from this the increase rate of life expectancy at population living in the capital city is due to the improvement of health facilities’ for most of the districts in the capital city of Hargeisa a lot maternal care have been made during the last decade and this inturn contributed to the welfare of pregnant mothers

1.2 : Measures taking to make the city sustainable and friendly to the environment at municipal level

The major challenges of the capital city of Hargeisa is the growing population that may bring pressure to the environment – that fast growing population will tend to use more resources according to the Somali climate report there have been a forests at the outskirt of the city the but when the civil wars occur across they left severe traits amongst environmental degradation however the following measures will help when taking at municipal level these include :

Parking restrictions : to inforce parking restrictions within the centres of Hargeisa will contribute to reduction of carbon monoxide as the long standing cars releases more radiation compared moving once , in other word these restrictions will will encourage to the people to choose to car driving and this will contribute to the reduction of carbon monoxide by 1%

Encourage environmentally friendly vehicles : encouraging private citizens ,bus and taxi companies In Hargeisa to use friendly vehicles who are releasing less exhaust , in addition to this people who drive vehicles releasing less carbon emissions will have access to free and especially assigned parking

Creating environmental zones : local municipality have to lobbying the central government for the right to establish environmental zones in the down town area only environmentally friendly cars and trucks would be allowed

discourage the use of plastic bags : plastics are non-biodegradable , it has an adversely impact on the environment, plastics prevent plants to appear their flower , or to regenerate into newly once . , and take their role for polluting the environment , Somaliland banned the use of plastic bags when it seen its impact on the environment , and towards the nature system however it is used as smuggler

Waste management : in urbanized areas especially in Hargeisa wastes generated by the cities, qat is accounts to be the most according to the other domestic wastes , in urban areas of our country where the scene of beauty have to be seen is completely hidden by the waste of Qat in addition, chewers of Qat tend to urinate frequently more compared to the usual person which bring them to urinate

on the public places such streets and this contribute to the contaminations resulted from the consumption of Qat in other word waste of Qat contributes to the loss of soil fertility as it was originally grown poisonous pesticides apart from this, taking awareness local government have manage wastes generated by the city

1.3: measure taking at individual level

there are many things that we can do to minimize our car bon foot print and raise our standard of living here below are mentioned some of them :

use public cars : this is an important factor that will contribute to reduction of agreen house gouses and also economically friendly . to have everyone a car will double amount of carbon dioxide in the air

use renewable energy : using renewable is unlike the other source , it can be found in everywhere in country and that is means it can be accessible to everyone whether rural areas or urban centers. further more it is a self regeneratable that is friendly to the environment these include geothermal energy solar energy , however obtaining clean energy for everyone is one of the factors contributes for the conservation of the environment and sustainability of non renewable resource in order to left resource for the future generation

reduce : to reduce your consumption is one of the important factors contributing to the reduction of the environmental damages amongst the a which may alter the constituents of the soil and harm to its nature

Abdirasak Hassan ali

Tell :0634675486