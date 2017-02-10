Advertisement Dahabshiil Telesom
Published On: Fri, Feb 10th, 2017

Somaliland:Call for Peaceful Protest against Berbera Sell Out

The incumbent Kulmiye regime is engaging Somaliland into  overseas regional and religious  war . Somaliland is not part of that region and our national security and stability will be  at risk.
 Secret negotiations are underway with the oil rich sheikhdom of  the UAE to provide them a Military  base. That base will   provide the  UAE and its Gulf Allies    immediate  military capabilities  to counter  the Iranian and Hezbollah backed Houthi Militia  which is considered as a potential threat to the  wealthy fat Gulf Kings who are afraid to be overthrown . The Ethiopian/ Christian  control of the Nile basin is also another major threat to their Egyptian allies.
According to reliable sources, the  South African mercenaries who bombed Hargeisa in 1988 will  take over Berbera base to fight against the Houthis. For the record, the Hawker Hunter planes that bombed Hargeisa  were provided to Siyad Barre Dictator by UAE Government. They even paid the bills of the mercenaries. South Africa has a chequered history of exporting soldiers of fortune. Over the past three decades these mercenaries have gone into battle in Somaliland, Angola, Sierra Leone, Iraq  and  Afghanistan.
If President Siilanyo and his cohorts  succeed to sell-out Berbera in exchange of several million dollars, we  cannot control our sovereignty and territorial integrity. Berbera and its residents will be within the range of the Houthi Scud Missiles. We are inviting  internal feud and political conflict . The crimes committed by the Foreign Personnel cannot be convicted and punished  in Somaliland . I Call for all honorable Somalilander’s  to  peacefully demonstrate  against  Somaliland Sell-out. Come out, stand-up and defend your country .
Drs Hoodo Yusuf , London, Uk.

 

