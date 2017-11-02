Somaliland:Be Strong Fellow Countrymen-Message from Amb. Shafiq Ahmed

Share This





















It is no matter which political party wins the elections, but it is indeed a fact that Republic of Somaliland progressing day by day and achieving its goal , slowly but effectively.

And I believe all political parties played their vital role of their part in the development, international diplomatic relations and other achievements for the Republic of Somaliland and organizing continue free and fair elections which always accepted and witnessed by international elections observers. (which is key goal towards Democracy) And that day is not far away when Republic of Somaliland will not only a Recognized country but will set example for peace, stability and progress in the horn of the Africa and the rest of the world.