Somaliland:Adadley District gets new Kulmiye party officials

The ruling Kulmiye party has announced a new line up that would handle its day to day tasks in Adadley district.

In a circular citing the chairman of the party who is also its flagbearer in the forth coming national presidential candidate Musa Bihi Abdi, the following is the new party officials’ list for the district.

1. Yusuf Abdillahi Mohammed – Chairman

2. Musa Abdi Elmi – Deputy chairman

3. Abdirizak Aw Abdi Handulle – Secretary

4. Mahdi Adan Yusuf – Head of Mobilization and dissemination

5. Bahsan Ismael Elmi – Head of Women wing

6. Suleiman Abdi ismael – Youth wing leader

The chairman said in his circular addressed to the party officials that he came to the decision after finding the move imperative for the development of the party’s policies in the area.