Somaliland:650,000 children under the age of 5 to be vaccinated against Polio

By Goth Mohamed Goth

Somaliland Ministry of Health on this week launched a new campaign to vaccinate 650,000 children under the age of five years living in rural and urban areas.

Mr. Ahmed Jama Farah, Head of World Health Organization Maroodijeex Regional Immunization office speaking to reporters said, “We hope to vaccinate 650,000 children under the age of five years living in rural and urban areas in Somaliland.

The campaign, supported by Somaliland Ministry of Health, UNICEF and the World Health Organization, has been publicized through radio and television announcements