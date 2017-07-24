Somaliland:23 Hospitality and Catering students Sponsored by Save the Children complete their Training

By Goth Mohamed Goth The second patch of students at the European College of Hospitality and construction graduated today in a well-attended ceremony held at the Mansoor hotel. The training of the 23 graduates was funded by the European Union and was implemented by Save the Children. Mr Abdirahman, the Chairman of European College of Hospitality and construction speaking during the event said, “Our collage is the only hospitality college in Somaliland founded in 2015 and since the 108 students have graduated from our school. Our graduates are going to find jobs easily as the labour market is in need for their skills. Students who show good leadership skills and exhale in our hospitality program will become potential managers in one of the country’s hotels. Many of our graduates are expected to manage their own restaurants and most of them are going to take executive positions in the airlines sector, and in the travel industry.

Mr. Jimcale Yousuf, from Save the Children Somaliland office speaking on this program said “The aim is to support unschooled, unskilled and unemployed youth through provision market-demanded skills those can help them in getting decent jobs. “ He added “All the training costs were fully covered under Horumarinta Elmiga project; A European Union (EU) funded project for harmonized and cohesive education systems and is being implemented, in consortium, by CARE, NRC and Save the Children (leading agency) with Ministry of Education and Higher Studies (MoE&HS).