Somaliland Public Concerns and Suspicions Vis-a-Vis;The Military Base at Berbera

The proposed establishment of a base in Berbera by the UAE is being done in a hurried and amateurish fashion that raises suspicion in the minds of the general Somaliland public. There are several sources of the apparent suspicion and concern:

First, the secrecy with which the whole matter is being handled. The joint session of the two houses of parliament gathering for the purpose of the President’s annual speech and the sudden and un-announced insertion of an impromptu vote on the supposed agreement, without debate and adherence to proper parliamentary procedures regarding the ascension of parliamentary bills into law, is grounds for profound concern and suspicion. It is only the House of Representatives that have the mandate to debate bills and no such thing as a joint houses session can raise to the floor the promulgation process of a bill.

Secondly, the use of bribery as a means to attain the approval of the so-called motion warrants utter disdain and seems to harbor sinister innuendos. The habit of using money for this and other issues, such as the Port’s, is deeply disturbing. The parliament should be persuaded through logical rationale and revelation of the underlying patriotic motives that show intent to improve the economic well-being and political discourse of the nation. This practice damages unequivocally the very essence of our aspirations and quest for nationhood.

Thirdly, the necessity of having a military base in Berbera in conjunction with the Port Agreement has not been sufficiently demonstrated. Everybody is aware of the absence of the Foreign Minister( Saád) who openly refutes the collation and interdependence of the two projects. Ethiopia’s concerns regarding the base is equally shared by the Somaliland general public. Any monetary gains, for some overzealous individuals or by the government per se would not suffice to offset the extent this would jeopardize our sovereignty and pride. The respect shown by Ethiopia by putting a bridle on its opinion regarding the base out of respect for the Somaliland people is commendable. Yet, the deliberate attempts by members of Somaliland government to erode that respect and mutual trust between the two neighbors is far reaching and grounds for concern as well. The insinuations that the US is acting behind the scenes in support of the UAE drive to usurp holdings at Berbera is a mere fantasy as every body knows that the new Trump administration is at odds and in complete contravention to all the previous Obama adminstration foreign and domestic policies and hence the Berbera projects cannot be an American backed outlook.

Saudi Arabia”s brutal suppression of the Yemeni people and its decision to decimate the Yemeni’s and impose its will on them cannot receive the sympathy of the Somalilanders, save that of few individuals at the helm of Somaliland government who are drawn by the lust for monetary gains. The war against the Yemeni people is tantamount to the savagery and heinous suppression of the Somaliland people by Siad Barre’s regime. This murderous onslaught cannot be supported by the Somaliland people. The attempts to involve us in a so-called Shiite vs Sunni war smacks of na-ivety at best and quite ill-conceived.

And finally, the UAE should be aware of the floundering of Somaliland Laws and legal procedures would not in any way offer her a lasting agreement for the period proposed. This would successfully be challenged by future governments of Somaliland. It has now come to light that the individuals in the Somaliland government pushing for the completion of the deal, before their tenure is up, must have known/ and know of the UAE’s determination to uphold its unwavering support for Somalia and its government( whose prior tacit approval UAE seem to have ascertained at every turn) through bribery again. Such a UAE position without offering Somaliland any concrete amends to placate its public concerns( recognition being core to public aspirations) is bound to fail.

Ali Ege

Berbera, Feb.17,2017