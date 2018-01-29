Somaliland: President appoints new Regional Administrators and Advisers

By Goth Mohamed Goth

H.E President Musa Abdi Bihi today issued a Presidential decree # JSL/XM/WM/222-30/012018 in which he names new regional governors and presidential advisers.

The Presidential Directive read as follows-

As stipulated by: The Constitution of the Republic of Somaliland, Article 90, Section 3;

After acknowledging: Their knowledge, abilities, and their experiences;

When I was satisfied: Able to execute the Responsibility;

After: Broad consultation;

I have decided:

The following officials named below should assume office From the date of the current appointment: