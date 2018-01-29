Somaliland: President appoints new Regional Administrators and Advisers

By Goth Mohamed Goth
H.E President Musa Abdi Bihi today issued a Presidential decree # JSL/XM/WM/222-30/012018 in which he names new regional governors and presidential advisers.
The Presidential Directive read as follows-
As stipulated by: The Constitution of the Republic of Somaliland, Article 90, Section 3;
After acknowledging: Their knowledge, abilities, and their experiences;
When I was satisfied: Able to execute the Responsibility;
After: Broad consultation;
I have decided:
The following officials named below should assume office From the date of the current appointment:
|N/o
|Name
|Posts
|1.
|Hon. Mohamed Ahmed Alin Yusuf (Timbaro)
|Sanaag regional governor
|2.
|Hon. Hamse Mohamed Abdi Ahmed
|Togder regional governor
|3.
|Hon. Jamac Haji Ahmed Abdi Muse
|Marodi Jeh Regional Governor
|4.
|Abdirahmaan Ahmed Ali Muse
|Awdal Regional Governor
|5.
|Hon. Mohamud Ali Sulieman Ramah
|Gebiley Regional Governor
|6.
|Hon. Yasin Mohamed Shide Ibrahim
|Hawd regional governor
|7.
|Hon. Ahmed Mohamed Hashi Du’ale
|Saraar regional governor
|8.
|Hon. Mawlid Mohamed Nur Warsame
|Salal regional governor
|9.
|Hon. Mohamud Warsame Jama Ali
|Presidential spokesman
|10.
|Abdiwahid Adikadir Abdirahman Maohmud
|Presidential adviser on social affairs
|11.
|Hon. Khadar Sh. Abdillaahi Sh. Ali Jawhar
|Deputy chairman of Refugee and Internally displaced people Agency.