Somaliland: President appoints new Regional Administrators and Advisers

By Goth Mohamed Goth

H.E President Musa Abdi Bihi today issued a Presidential decree # JSL/XM/WM/222-30/012018 in which he names new regional governors and presidential advisers.

The Presidential Directive read as follows-

As stipulated by: The Constitution of the Republic of Somaliland, Article 90, Section 3;

After acknowledging: Their knowledge, abilities, and their experiences;

When I was satisfied: Able to execute the Responsibility;

After: Broad consultation;

I have decided:

The following officials named below should assume office From the date of the current appointment:

 

N/o Name Posts
1. Hon. Mohamed Ahmed Alin Yusuf (Timbaro) Sanaag regional governor
2. Hon. Hamse Mohamed Abdi Ahmed Togder regional governor
3. Hon. Jamac Haji Ahmed Abdi Muse Marodi Jeh Regional Governor
4. Abdirahmaan Ahmed Ali Muse Awdal Regional Governor
5. Hon. Mohamud Ali Sulieman Ramah Gebiley Regional Governor
6. Hon. Yasin Mohamed Shide Ibrahim Hawd regional governor
7. Hon. Ahmed Mohamed Hashi Du’ale Saraar regional governor
8. Hon. Mawlid Mohamed Nur Warsame Salal regional governor
9. Hon. Mohamud Warsame Jama Ali Presidential spokesman
10. Abdiwahid  Adikadir Abdirahman Maohmud Presidential adviser on social affairs
11. Hon. Khadar Sh. Abdillaahi Sh. Ali Jawhar Deputy chairman of Refugee and Internally displaced people Agency.

 

 

