Somaliland: Petition to the Government of Canada

PETITION TO THE GOVERNMENT OF CANADA

Whereas:

Somaliland, formed on June 26, 1960, from a British protectorate, declared independence in 1991 following a long dictatorship and an unhappy union with Somalia;

Today, Somaliland is the only progressive democracy in East Africa governed for 27 years by democratically elected governments following free, fair and transparent elections hailed by international observers;

In contrast to neighbouring Somalia, which has been gripped by war and terrorism for 27 years, Somaliland enjoys political stability and lasting peace;

This haven of peace could at any time be disrupted by the chaos that reigns in this volatile region with the wars and terrorist groups in Somalia and Yemen; and

Canada is already participating in international efforts to fight terrorism and has already distinguished itself by supporting the Somali people as home to the largest Somali diaspora in the world.

We, the undersigned, citizens of Canada, call upon the Government of Canada to show leadership on the international stage, to pay particular attention to this young democracy and to provide it with the political and economic support it needs to regain its place among nations and, above all, to escape the terrorism at its door.

Initiated by Abdi Nouh odowa from Ottawa, Ontario, on January 25, 2018, at 8:48 a.m

https://petitions.ourcommons.ca/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-1442