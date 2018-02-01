Somaliland National Youth Day

by Somaliland Youth Movement.

National Youth day is on the 20th of February it commemorates the resilience and self-determination of our youth. On 20th of February 1982, students began protesting about the death sentences handed out to the young professional mainly teachers that volunteered for Hargeisa group hospital. This year marks the 36th anniversary of the Dhagaxtuur. We are celebrating the major contributions made in the past and showcasing the Somaliland Youth Movement and their intention to help shape the development of our country.

This year we will be raising funds for our young medical students that are graduating from universities across Somaliland, this in partnership with King’s College London’s Somaliland Partnership programme. The graduate doctors will be receiving starter medical kits, which will help kickstart their careers.

On the day there will be a panel discussion enlightening us on how we can all contribute to Somaliland, an award show, a quiz hosted by Osob and Elmi, a viewing of Mo Ali’s documentary with the director himself, who will be there. Motivational speakers such as Abdi Jamac who plays for team GB at the Paralympics, Social media personality E’to, music by Nuur Dalacay and much more…

