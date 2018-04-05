Somaliland National Day Celebration in the heart of Silicon Valley!

We are glad to announce and invite Somaliland community and their friends in North America that commemoration of Somaliland National day May 18 will be hold in the heart of Silicon Valley for the first time.

As you all know this year May 18 falls in the middle of Ramadan because of that we decided to celebrate early on May 4th 2018 at 5:00 pm – 12:00 am.

The address of the event will be at CHANDNI RESTAURANT

5748 MOWRY SCHOOL ROAD NEWARK, CA 94560.

We encouraging everyone of you to do every effort to attend this special and high profile event.

As we go forward we will share detail information about the event.in the meantime if you have a question, you can call this numbers 408 813 8184 , +1 (510) 640-2727

Annual Theme: “Let us connect together and make Somaliland’s Democracy Stronger!”

ORGANIZERS:

Preparation Committee (PrepCom) of Somaliland Community in Bay Area

&

Somaliland Ladies Society (SLS)