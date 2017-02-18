Somaliland: Kuwait Sends drought Relief

Share This





















The government of Kuwait delivered airborne food and medical supplies destined for the drought-affected families of the Republic of Somaliland.

The supplies aboard a military cargo plane arrived at Berbera international airport on Friday to a warm reception awaiting it from a team led by the Somaliland minister for Water Resources, the Vice ministers of Education and Animal Husbandry and the Chairman of Somaliland’s UCID opposition political party, the Chairman of the Zakah Registry and Sahil regional and district officers.

“This is the first airborne consignment from an endowment His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, donated to our drought-affected brothers here in Somaliland,” a spokesman from the Kuwaiti Red Crescent Society handing over the supplies said.

Sheikh Saeed Mohamed Farah of the Zakah Registry confirmed that the day’s arrival was just a chip off an iceberg marking the beginning of more supplies coming from the government, the public and samaritan organisations of Kuwait.

Engineer Faisal Ali Waraabe, UCID leader said blasted the so-called donor organisations/countries for sending in innumerable fact-finding delegations and for always arriving empty-handed and leaving with further unmet promises.

“This shows how far apart are Arab countries and European donors. One delivers, the other promises,” he said.

Minister Hussein Abdi Boss of Water Resources, speaking on behalf of the government of Somaliland, profusely thanked the Emir of Kuwait, HH Sheikh Sabah and the people of Kuwait for delivering on promises made so promptly, so significantly, so sincerely.

“The state of the drought is at a stage that mere words cannot justifiably describe with more than 90% of the livestock population either already decimated or on its last legs,” the Minister said.

The Kuwaiti response closely is a direct, timely response a delegation from the Republic of Somaliland, led by the Presidency Minister Mohamoud Hashi Abdi made to the Emirate on the last days of January 2017, during which they have shuttled from one meeting to another starting with His Highness the Emir, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmed Al Sabah.