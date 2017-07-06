Somaliland-Khatumo Agreement on the Brink of Collapse

Somaliland Government knew Dr Galaydh heads one group of stakeholders in Sool, and yet it signed with Khatumo a deal that entitled him to claim overall political representation in Sool with Somaliland-controlled territories . He interpreted the agreement and the Bura’o conference as an opportunity to mobilise his supporters in and outside the country. The postponement of the Bura’o conference points to a disarray in Somaliland Government, which realises it cannot take the risk of alienating militias it relies on to control Sool. If Galaydh pulls out of the agreement on the grounds that Somaliland has violated the terms of the agreement, it will be difficult for Khatumo to regain the political clout it once had. Puntland and Somaliland will, once again, become the main political antagonists in the disputed territories.