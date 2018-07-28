Home Somaliland Somaliland is Open for Business, Says DG Mr. Ahmed Abokor Mohamed
Somaliland is Open for Business, Says DG Mr. Ahmed Abokor Mohamed

written by MGoth July 28, 2018
Somaliland is Open for Business, Says DG Mr. Ahmed Abokor Mohamed

By Goth Mohamed Goth

Mr. Ahmed Abokor Mohamed, the Director General of the Ministry of International investment development in his office on Saturday met with international investors from the Peoples Republic of China.

The visiting delegation consisted of eight members from three companies notably OSG International Security Technology Service Co. Ltd., DANAT Trading and Services and Shijiazhuang Kelin Co. Ltd; accompanied by their Ethiopian associates interested in investing in the Somaliland’s untapped natural wealth.

The Director General of the Ministry of International investment explained on the country potential as well as the untapped natural resources.  Mr. Ahmed Abokor Mohamed, during the meeting elaborated on the national investment policy and conditions required on the part of foreign companies interested in investing in the Republic of Somaliland.

On their part, the visiting international investors expressed the gratitude for the Somaliland government officials for hosting and they promised to initiate a nation-wide investment based on the country’s laws and regulations of Somaliland Republic and stated per the Ministry of International development.

These companies are planning to invest in infrastructural projects such as building of bridges, corridors, tourism and minerals and other potential sectors of the economy.

The above-proposed developmental projects once implemented will improve the nation’s economy and create job opportunities for the thousands of currently unemployed youth who have graduated from both local and foreign as well as reducing the overall joblessness in the country.

